Channing Tatum digs in after ex-wife Jenna Dewan

advertisement

Make a statement. Channing Tatum doesn’t think that someone compares to his girlfriend, Jessie J – including his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

The Magic Mike star, 39, became an official Instagram member on Friday, January 24, with Jessie, 31, for the first time since the couple’s reunification after a brief breakup.

“Jenna looks better with you,” one user commented on the picture, and Tatum replied, “hey Alex, I don’t usually talk like that. But you seem to be as good as the rest of terribly happy people who hate thoughtless people. “

advertisement

Tatum continued that he would not tolerate hatred on his Instagram page and only wanted people who “support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman who is Jess”.

The 21 Jump Street star added: “And there is no body more breathtaking and beautiful than Jess, but who is even more human. And yes, that includes my ex. Sorry for your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just Facts. Ok, bye, be careful with the actions you created yourself. “

Tatum clarified his comments on Dewan, 39, a few hours later and explained why he didn’t like people comparing Jessie to his ex-wife.

“And just to be clear to the other people who love to turn around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in itself. But no and I mean no is nicer or better than anyone else, ”he wrote. “Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the beholder. So while you pour all infinitely beautiful people over these words and try to find something to start something funny. I will enjoy my MF night with my adorable wife and cuddle me in her beautiful heart. “

Later that evening, Tatum and Jessie attended the MusiCares Person of the Year 2020 ceremony in Los Angeles. An eyewitness told us Weekly that the couple came in together and looked “so in love”.

Jessie was “in a great mood and was super playful” when she showed the back of her dress for the cameras on the red carpet. Tatum, wearing an EIDOS suit, “laughed every time she did” and “couldn’t take his eyes off her”.

We confirmed on Thursday January 23 that the “domino” singer and Tatum were officially back together one month after announcing the news that the couple had stopped dating after one year.

A source told us in December: “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago. They are still very close and still good friends. “

The couple sparked speculation that they would be together again on January 12 after being spotted shopping at Restoration Hardware in Santa Monica with his 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with Dewan.

Tatum and the Flirty Dancing presenter got married in 2009 before applying for Tatum’s divorce in October 2018. Although the divorce is still ongoing, the two were declared unmarried in November 2019.

For his part, Dewan was first connected to her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, in October 2018. The couple is expecting their first child together.

Scroll through to see more photos of Tatum and Jessie’s evening.

advertisement