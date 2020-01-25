Channing Tatum claps back to Troll, who says Ex Jenna Dewan looks better with him than Jessie J

advertisement

As you may have heard, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together after separating about two months ago. On Friday January 24th, the Magic Mike star released a selfie of the two to show that the two were active again. Unfortunately, the Instagram photo was mainly hit by a negative user who wrote that Tatum looks better with his ex Jenna Dewan. And as you might have expected, Tatum had a lot to say in response to this message.

“Hey Alex, I don’t usually talk like that. But you seem to be so good that terribly happy people hate mindless people like everyone else,” Tatum began his comment, aimed at a user who wrote, “Jenna is watching you look better. ”

“Why don’t you think seriously about what you’re doing? It’s hurtful and I don’t do it,” the actor continued. “If you can’t be a terrible hater on my side and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman who is Jess … please get TF out of here. Nobody wants you here. Especially me.”

advertisement

“And there is no more breathtaking and beautiful body than Jess. And that includes my ex,” added Tatum. “I’m sorry for your opinion. But what I said is a fact. Just a fact. Bye bye, be careful with your actions, it’s what you create for yourself.”

In a separate comment, Tatum further stated that he hadn’t tried to start with his ex’s name.

“And just to be very clear, for the other people who love to turn around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing for herself. But no, and I mean, no is nicer or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the beholder. So while all of you pour infinitely beautiful people over these words and try to find a beginning. I will enjoy my MF night with mine.” beautiful lady and cuddle in her beautiful heart. “

Tatum then deactivated the comment function for the relevant Instagram post.

Tatum was previously with Dewan from 2006 to 2018, with whom he shares a daughter. Both have since moved on after announcing their split. Dewan is currently in a relationship with Steve Kazee with whom she is expecting a child. Lute! News, the 21 Jump Street star, recently reunited with Jessie J, with whom he had originally been working since 2018, in late January after a two-month break.

advertisement