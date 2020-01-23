Channing Tatum and Jessie J reunited almost two months ago

advertisement

It appears that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are together again. An anonymous source reported E! Message that the two are “completely together” again after separating about two months ago. At least Tatum can now delete this dating app from his phone.

“They took a couple of weeks but ultimately decided that they really care about each other,” the source said, adding that the couple “appears to be very happy to be spending time together”.

The couple started dating in 2018 and disbanded late last year. Not long after, the word of difference, in both her personality and schedule, drove her apart. Tatum reportedly hopped across the Atlantic while dividing his time between the United States and Britain.

After the breakup, Tatum was reportedly very active in the celebrity-friendly dating app Raya. However, the news of their reconciliation comes only a week after the two went shopping with Data’s daughter.

Before Jessie J, Tatum had been married to Jenna Dewan for nine years, and his ex-wife admitted that she was shocked that he was going on with his love life so quickly.

“I learned things about my ex that most people wouldn’t have to face – and how it happened on the internet,” she said in her memories. “There I was alone on the plane and found out about his new relationship. I was blind.” Dewan added that she had to ask herself, “How do I choose grace right now?”

Throughout the summer, Tatum bizarrely attacked another app, Pattern, that specializes in astrology. “How do you know what you know about me?” Tatum asked in a video posted on Instagram before asking his followers to submit their answers.

“I don’t even know if anyone should know this stuff,” said Tatum. “I was just in therapy yesterday – and yes, I’m in therapy, whatever, everyone should be in therapy – and I’m getting a notification on my phone this morning – whoops – pop-up and with the exact words We used in therapy. Is the phone listening? Are you listening on the phone? “

Tatum added later: “You know what, people from Pattern, you should just call me. That should happen now. You should only DM me. If you know so much, you know how to DM me. I need answers right now . “

