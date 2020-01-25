Channing Tatum and Jessie J officially make it Instagram about a month after the split

advertisement

After a whirlwind of speculation, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together. Though there were some confirmed reports that they were back in a relationship, the couple made it an official Instagram entry with a post on Tatum’s account showing an intimate moment between the two. While adorned with inflatable unicorn horns.

“I’ll see this unicorn singing tonight,” the actor wrote in the headline. “Then we’ll get it! Horns out!”

It’s worth noting that Tatum appears to have disabled comments on the post. Suffice it to say that the two are back together after they broke up about two months ago. Earlier this week, a source near situation E! The news that they “went apart a few weeks but ended up really taking care of each other” added that they “seem to be very happy to be spending time together”.

The couple disbanded in late 2019 after being together for about a year. After their breakup, reports emerged that there were some difficulties that both their personality and schedules restricted their time together. Tatum even hopped across the Atlantic while splitting his time between the United States and Britain to get things going.

However, Tatum seemed to be making the most of his few weeks in the single dome. A source told Radar Online that he was “very active” in the celebrity-friendly dating app Raya.

“Nobody can really believe that he is moving so quickly,” they said at the time. The fans were really excited about him and Jessie as a couple, but no doubt he’s getting lots of games for dates before Christmas. It doesn’t look like he’s breastfeeding or thinking about fixing things up with his ex, and it’s likely that Jessie’s friends have already seen the profile as an app. “

When Jessie J saw his Raya profile, it didn’t seem to matter. The two were spotted shopping in Santa Monica with Data’s daughter Everly last week. Although it didn’t confirm anything, a spectator who discovered the trio told In Touch that they reminded them of a “really cute family”.

“They were looking for children and other children’s furniture in the teepee tents,” they recalled. “Everly ran around and checked the tipi. It was really cute.”

