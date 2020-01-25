Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan sign custody agreement

advertisement

Go forward. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have made a custody agreement.

The former couple agreed on custody of their daughter Everly [6] and agreed not to use her for advertising on social media, including sponsorships or campaigns, without the other party’s consent, The Blast reported on Saturday, January 25 ,

39-year-old Tatum and 39-year-old Dewan have reportedly agreed to work with an adviser to develop a detention plan that will evenly distribute the holidays over both.

The news of the ex-custody agreement comes a day after Tatum defends his girlfriend Jessie J at his former wife’s expense.

The Logan Lucky actor shared a photo of himself and Jessie [31] on Instagram for the first time since their brief breakup on Friday, January 24th. “Jenna looks better with you,” one user commented on the photo, to which Tatum replied, “Hey Alex, I don’t usually speak that way. But you seem to be as good as the rest of terribly happy people who hate mindless people. “

The 21 Jump Street actor went on to say that he had no tolerance for hate on his Instagram page and only wanted to grapple with followers who “support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman who is Jess.”

“And there is no more beautiful and beautiful body than a human being than Jess,” wrote Tatum. “And yes, that includes my ex. Sorry for your opinion. But what I said are facts. only facts. Ok, bye, be careful with the actions you created yourself. “

The Magic Mike star made his statement clear in a subsequent Instagram comment after news of his dig made headlines on Friday night.

“And just to be clear to the other people who love to turn around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in itself. But no and I mean no is nicer or better than anyone else, ”he wrote. “Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the beholder. So while you pour all infinitely beautiful people over these words and try to find something to start something funny. I will enjoy my MF night with my adorable wife and cuddle me in her beautiful heart. “

Dewan, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Steve Kazeedidn’t comment on her ex’s statement. The World of Dance presenter filed for divorce from Tatum in October 2018 after nearly ten years of marriage. The couple’s divorce is ongoing, but Tatum and Dewan were declared unmarried in November 2019.

Berlin actress I Love You started dating Kazee [44] in October 2018. Tatum was first connected to Jessie in autumn 2018.

