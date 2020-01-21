Changing sail reveals dead body months after the collapse of New Orleans Hard Rock

advertisement

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Creepy photos popped up on social media and seemed to show the legs of a victim of a New Orleans Hard Rock collapse whose body was exposed when a sail shifted.

The graphic photos were posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Several floors of the partially built French Quarter hotel crashed on October 12, 2019, causing a major part of the building to fall down on Canal Street. Three people died and dozens were injured.

WGNO contacted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office to confirm the validity of the photos and received the following statement:

“A sail fitted to hide the remains of one of the victims of the collapse of the Hard Rock has been moved by the wind – possibly uncovering those remains. The condition of the building and the height above street level complicate the efforts to replace the sail, because they have prevented the recovery so far. To be clear: capturing or sharing images of the victims in such a situation is irresponsible, it is indefensible and it is not who we are as new Orleanians. Out of respect for the victims and their families, and in the name of generally decent decency: we urge news shops, residents and users of social media not to have anything to do with unnecessarily deteriorating a tragic situation. “

It is unclear who the victim is, or when the sail will be laid over the body.

On Friday, more than three months after the collapse, Mayor Cantrell said at a press conference that city officials are now preparing a plan they once rejected – the building’s implosion. The recovery of the bodies would come after the implosion, which could already happen in March, Cantrell said.

“(Implosion) has always been the safest,” Cantrell said Friday. “When you think of the bodies there and the traditional demolition seemed to be apart, that seemed like the best option, but it isn’t. It just isn’t. “

To ensure the safety of the implosion, the city plans to demolish three adjacent buildings.

