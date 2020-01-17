Changes to West Stephenson Street in Ukiah delayed - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

The Ukiah City Council this week delayed voting in making changes to a short section of downtown West Stephenson Street, which would have removed a parking lot and loading zone and permanently opened it to two-way traffic.

Public Works Director Tim Eriksen told the council at his meeting on January 15 that the staff had tried to allow temporary two-way traffic on the West Stephenson Street section between the streets of South Oak and South School during the holiday season to allow drivers access to certain parking places in the area.

advertisement

“The staff was told that when the ice rink is in the downtown area, there is no way to use the parking places on the east side of School Street if you go north without making an illegal U-turn or using private property to “Turn around,” said Eriksen, who stated in the staff report for the meeting that his staff “temporarily removed a parking space in the street to allow traffic to travel in both directions,” and that “the changes performed well during the holiday season.”

“We are now coming to the city council to make that a permanent situation,” said Eriksen. “If we change something about parking, my phone starts ringing pretty fast, and I haven’t received any calls about it, and it’s almost two months ago, so it seems to me that this isn’t a big deal for people.”

Stephan Oullette, the owner of the Mendocino Barkery, which is directly opposite the part of West Stephenson Street that would be changed, said he was worried about losing that loading zone, but he was more concerned about pedestrian safety.

“There is no clear pedestrian walkway (from the parking lot behind the Ukiah Valley Conference Center to the Alex R. Thomas Jr. Plaza), and people there are constantly walking on the street to reach School Street,” Oullette said. “To be as narrow as a two-way street is full-time, it poses a danger and it will only be a matter of time before someone gets hurt.”

“It seems to me that it is really only a problem when the ice rink is finished, so can we make a two-way street at that time?” Said Councilor Jim Brown. “And keep it one-way for the rest of the year, because I think it’s safer that way.”

Eriksen said that would probably be feasible, but council member Maureen Mulheren said she was worried about the confusion that that would cause.

“Since there are many other events on the square all year round, I think that if we make this decision, it should be a permanent decision so that people can be trained to use the sidewalk because I know that many people are walking the street “said Mulheren, suggesting that the speed limit might be lowered to 15 km / h, a speed bump could be added just in front of the parking lot, and” signage added to tell people to use the sidewalk? “

“Because I had no complaints about this, I rolled things out like this because I thought it would be very easy, because I felt that this was what everyone wanted, but that is clearly not the case,” said Eriksen. “If there are concerns, we can certainly do more analyzes.”

“The homeowner who spoke tonight is really the homeowner who had a frontage along this area, and there may be some factors that we could consider regarding pedestrians,” said City Manager Sage Sangiacomo, suggesting that the item be returned to the city council once the Public Works department analyzes the situation more fully. “I think there might be a possibility, together with the solution owner, to come up with a solution that works for everyone.”

The city council agreed to continue the item for a future meeting.

advertisement