Change some of the larger meetings back to midweek

advertisement

Veganuary and Operation Transformation are not active this weekend, they run all month or even longer. One is trying to change the world, the other is trying to change a nation. Good luck to them because change is not easy and change is another word that we will hear a lot over the next 21 days as we move towards a general election.

Just as we will hear too much of “I will, we will, they didn’t do it, they did it, housing, health, Brexit, when I, not when I” and there are probably a few more to go with all posters of the same photo on one telegraph pole after the next.

advertisement

Thank goodness it’s winter because the Dublin Racing Festival is coming, Cheltenham is on the horizon, the Six Nations are coming and two of the biggest nationwide days of racing are taking place in the next four days.

Two great days outside the metropolitan tracks in the middle of the season.

Gowran Park at the end of January for the Thyestes Chase is a magical place to be with a full and vibrant enclosure, tough terrain, slow finishes, flying with mud and a few star names.

It has been stuck in my mind since Roc De Prince won it in 1991. Carvills Hill ran to the first one, where he fell. Master Aristocrat led them back and forth to four where he fell aboard with Tommy Carmody, leaving Brendan Sheridan on Roc De Prince to ward off Charlie Swan on Cahervillahow.

That is my memory, the day my father trained his first winner, 21 days after his father died and left my father to take over. A positive when every day seemed so negative.

When I won it only by invitation last year, I knew I wouldn’t win another one. I knew the history of the race in our house, but I understand how a positive result can make things seem worthwhile and easy. The Thyestes set me on a path last year that made the end of my career positive and enjoyable.

It was then, as it is now, live on RTE, but that was Thurles tomorrow, except it used to be on a Thursday.

In 1986, when there was no such thing as Racing TV or something like that, I was sitting on the floor of our sitting room watching Dad Attitude Adjuster ride the straight in Thurles to take out Enda Bolger on Ah Whisht in a Hunters’ Chase . That victory qualified Attitude Adjuster for the Foxhunters in Cheltenham, where he then ran and won, about 35 minutes after Dawn Run won the Gold Cup.

And there is the point. The Foxhunters are still following the Gold Cup, the Thyestes are still on a Thursday, election posters are still going up and the politicians are still saying the same thing.

But I wonder if the Kinloch Brae, the feature on tomorrow’s map in Thurles, went back to a Thursday, could it bring itself back to the center? It will clash for the first time this Sunday with the All-Ireland Club Finals, a change made by the GAA, but likely to change again in the midst of the fixture debacle in which they are engaged.

Many years ago, racing changed its main day into Sunday. Change must be embraced and tried, but change can also mean changing back, and in an effort to preserve the land and regain some attention, we have to change some of our larger days back to midweek races?

On the race front, Un De Sceaux has won the Clarence House three times and today Ascot offers Ascot a fourth victory in the race. He has been a great horse during his career and, although he is now 12, we hope that there will be another great day in him. It is in excellent shape and will be suitable for the heavy soil, although it will be the best of the straight.

He only has a neck with Defi Du Seuil in the form of Tingle Creek, but the concern is that although the ground today fits more with Un De Sceaux than in Sandown, Defi Du Seuil is only seven and still needs to improve. The head that rules the heart says that Defi must maintain shape, but my heart will always be with Un De Sceaux.

Willie doesn’t have a rider in the first race at Navan today, but it’s probably worth keeping an eye on the bottom horse, Tronador, for the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival.

We run two in the two and a half kilometer girl obstacle. Hybery has started his first run for us, but I think he’s going to do another run because he’s a bit green. The journey really fits Fils Spirituel. I thought he would win at Christmas in Leopardstown, but two miles was too sharp for him. I think today you will see another horse more than two and a half miles.

Dolciano Dici runs in the handicap obstacle. Last time he ran a squat about course and distance. It is in excellent shape, but may be vulnerable to an enhancer such as The Bosses Oscar, who looks well disabled.

We walk two in the pursuit for beginners. Harrie came the last day before his run, but must have won a lot today. Ifyoucatchmenow disappointed in Limerick. Today’s three-mile trip suits her much better, but it’s hard to see anything that beats Minella Indo, who looks a class above.

Don’t Tell Allen debuts in the bumper. He is a strong keeper, is in good shape and our collared horses are really in good condition. But he will have to put down a very big performance to beat Eskylane, who split Assemble and Appreciate It second in a bumper at Fairyhouse.

This afternoon in Haydock it is worth keeping an eye on Darasso, who runs in the Champion Hurdle. As we all know, it’s a wide open champion obstacle, so it’s worth seeing how he is doing against today’s three rivals, including Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills.

Willie is looking forward to Thurles tomorrow and starts with Monkfish and Vis La Toi in the beginning hurdle. Monkfish may be the slightly more classic of the two, while Vis La Toi may be the stronger stayer. Monkfish improved from his first run to his second and was staged again so I expect a big run.

Wille is three in the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase (formerly Kinloch Brae Chase), and Footpad is the best for the weights and Voix Du Reve the worst. Real Steel stayed far behind Min in the John Durkan Memorial when he completed a place for Voix Du Reve.

Footpad returns after his run in King George, where he faded considerably in the home front. He had a tough race that day and that is the only concern for him today.

I can’t understand why Voix Du Reve on Al Boum Photo on Tramore ran so fast on New Year’s Day. He never took on a canter, but you can draw a line through it. I don’t know which of Willie might be the best on this occasion, but I only hope that one of them wins.

We run Elimay and Cut The Mostard in the Novice Chase Grade 2 Mares. Cut The Mustard was very good in Limerick, but you should be happy with what Elimay did about fences the first time, in Cork, and I think she ran to a higher level in her career than Cut The Mustard ever did. She will be hard to beat.

Power Of Pause runs in the bumper, more than two miles and three furlongs. He is a sharp enough horse, but the soil will test more in Navan today than tomorrow in Thurles and that’s why he runs there. The better the soil, the greater the chance it has.

advertisement