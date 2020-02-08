Reality TV star Chanelle McCleary made the heartbreaking announcement that she had miscarried.

Chanelle shared the harrowing news on Instagram just a few weeks after she revealed her excitement about expecting her first baby.

The 24-year-old, who competed in the Big Brother series in 2017, says she and her partner are both devastated by their loss.

She said, “Some of you may have noticed that I have not been on social media lately. I have taken the time to grieve privately and deal with our loss.

“Unfortunately, I went back and forth to the hospital with bleeding and complications and our little baby’s heart stopped beating.

“We are both devastated and loved our little baby so much.”

Chanelle from Blackley continued: “My heart felt perfect when I knew I had you and the love I felt immediately was indescribable, but I try to tell myself that God has a plan and something simple not true.

Chanelle and her partner, who were pictured last year, are both devastated

(Image: Chanelle McCleary Instagram)

“It broke both of our hearts and it just doesn’t feel real.

“I still wake up and get excited when I think of you and remember you left.” Chanelle insists that one day she still wants to have a family and says that she and her husband will try again with a baby.

Continue reading

Related articles

She wrote: “I feel a million different emotions and deep grief right now, I just want to wake up and everything is not real.

“I can’t wait to be a mom, that’s something I’ve been wanting for so long. We’ll try again and I hope to be blessed with a healthy little one soon.

“Right now we’re taking the time to heal”

Thanking everyone for their love and support, she said, “Please keep us in your prayers for the early conception and recovery of hope.”

“Little baby McCleary, you’re gone, but we’ll never forget you. Dear mom and dad.”