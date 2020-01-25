advertisement

Chance the rapper has had pockets outside of rapping for a minute and it looks like he’s going to step in front of the camera again as a show host. The Chicago star was won over to revive the punk’d string show.

The punk’d restart was officially announced in July 2019, according to the deadline, but at that time the series host was not known to the public. In a new press release, also reported by Deadline, MTV Studios announced that the show, previously hosted by Ashton Kutcher, will be on the Quibi network again next spring. Unlike the previous incarnation, the updated version of Punk’d Chano-Punk celebrities will feature a series of mini-episodes on the streaming network.

The original series originally ran from 2003 to 2007 and was restarted in 2012 with a number of celebrity hosts. This is not the first time Chance has appeared in front of the camera after appearing as a juror for Netflix’s hip-hop competition Rhythm and Flow and acting as a replacement moderator for the Late Late Show last year.

A new teaser clip from Quibi has been revealed, showing Megan Thee Stallion, the most popular hot girl of all time. Check out Punk’d when it debuts on April 6th.

Photo: Getty

