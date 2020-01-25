Chance for the rapper to become a new punk host

advertisement

CHICAGO, Illinois – The rapper announced on Friday that it will be the new moderator of the punk broadcast.

“I have a new job. I host PUNK’D on @Quibi. NO ONE IS SAFE,” Chance tweeted.

This latest version of “Punk’d” will be broadcast on the new Quibi mobile streaming service. The launch was announced on April 6, 2020 on the service’s website.

The original version of “Punk’d” premiered on MTV in 2003 with host Ashton Kutcher. On the show, Kutcher made very funny and sometimes dramatic pranks to his celebrity friends.

The original show aired eight seasons before it ended in 2007. According to the IMDb, it was broadcast for the ninth time in 2012 with hosts such as Justin Bieber. The show was brought back for season 10 with various hosts, including King Bach and DeStorm Power.

