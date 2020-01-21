Chagall painting stolen 24 years ago for auction in Israel - Israeli culture

advertisement

A famous painting by Marc Chagall that was stolen from a gallery in Tel Aviv in 1996 and found 19 years later will be auctioned off in Central Israel on Saturday.

“Jacob’s Ladder”, only 22 x 27 cm, was stolen from the Gordon Gallery a few days before the auction, and the police never found the thief. Amon Yariv, owner of the gallery and son of Yeshayahu Yariv, founder of the gallery, says the theft was very unusual and the owner of the painting who entrusted it to the gallery was compensated.

advertisement

No one had known what had happened to the painting for 19 years. Then, in 2015, a woman died in Jerusalem and her family found the painting in a vault with no idea how she bought it.

A relative brought it to an art appraiser in Jerusalem, where he learned that it could be very valuable. When he subsequently contacted the Marc Chagall committee in Paris to confirm that it was indeed a Chagall factory, he learned that it had been stolen.

When the discovery became known, the Migdal Group insurance company, which paid the original owner, claimed ownership of the painting. At the end of 2015, the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court transferred ownership of the insurance company, which is now auctioning off work at the Tiroche auction house in Herzliya Pituah.

The painting shows the biblical scene from Genesis 28, in which Jacob, who is fleeing from his brother Esau, dreams of angels leading a ladder up and down to heaven. It was painted in the 1970s. The auction house estimates that it will fetch approximately $ 130,000 to $ 180,000.

Marc Chagall (1887-1985) was a Jewish surrealist artist who was born in Belarus and worked in several countries, especially in Russia and France. He is considered one of the most important painters of the 20th century and his works are exhibited in museums around the world.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

His most famous work in Israel is the Chagall windows in the synagogue of the Hadassah University Hospital in Jerusalem, which represent the 12 tribes. He also designed tapestries and wall mosaics for Chagall State Hall in the Knesset, depicting scenes from Jewish history, and mosaics for the floor of the hall.

advertisement