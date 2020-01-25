Chadwick Boseman is dissatisfied with the Black Panther franchise

advertisement

Hearing that Chadwick Boseman is dissatisfied with the direction the Black Panther franchise is taking may come as a surprise to many people, but when you hear why, you may understand a little better, or you may want to Maybe tell him. Calm down and just step aside, depending on your perspective. In any case, Scott Campbell of We Got This Covered has shed some light on why Boseman may be a bit sore about what will happen to Black Panther once the sequel comes out closer to the comics than several of the story ideas that we saw were at that point. It seems that Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, will eventually take on the role of the Black Panther, which means that Boseman will eventually step out of the role and may be seen as a minor or nonexistent character in the US MCU eventually. That sounds like a pretty bad situation for a hero who was so overwhelmed when he appeared on the big screen, but it sounds like this is the direction the sequel is heading and probably a lot of people there Sitting down With jaws drooping, some are likely cheering for a black woman who stars in a movie, especially when it comes to the MCU. In the meantime, T’Challa appears to be showing up for the sequel and even the next Avengers film, but it sounds like his days can be counted.

Seriously, it is hard to feel too bad for Boseman, since the idea that he was the first black Marvel superhero on the screen is vague, given how Wesley Snipes was suppressed because of that mention since Blade One Marvel hero is and he got out a long time before Black Panther was even seriously considered the screen. Richard Newby of The Hollywood Reporter can give you more on this. It’s enough to say that Black Panther was a milestone for the still growing MCU, but it was a great action film that got way too much hype for what it ultimately delivered. The supposed epic was fun to watch and get involved with, and raised some moral issues throughout the film, but it wasn’t quite as life-changing as so many people claimed. It was a fun movie, but it wasn’t so groundbreaking that it was seen as a whole new chapter in the MCU that would become dominant, even if Captain Marvel wasn’t worth every hype. They are great action films, but apart from that, they are comic films in which the impossible is made possible by film magic and comic reasoning. Pitying Boseman at this point is possible, but it’s difficult, since the fact that he’s such a talented actor means that Black Panther should probably be a feather in his cap because he brought it to fans, but not the culmination of his career.

It’s a bit amusing that the MCU now decides to get a little closer to the source material since Shuri did the comics for her brother. It’s the timing that’s really amusing, as a she hulk show, a Ms. Marvel show, a film about Black Widow, and the mention of Captain Marvel 2, the female heroes emerge on a grand scale to satisfy fans, who are still striving for more female representation, although something has already happened. Despite all the controversy surrounding the prominence of men and women in the MCU, Boseman somehow feels like he has a legitimate complaint, since he has helped bring to life one of the most iconic heroes in the Marvel universe. that he will be pushed aside after a limited appearance in Civil War, Infinity War and especially in Endgame. There doesn’t seem to be much of a chance for him to regain his title if Shuri takes command unless Marvel has a plan that is further away than anyone else for T’Challa to regain the throne. At the moment, it seems that his anger is justified because women play a big role in the MCU and, if they can take responsibility for it, have easily earned their place and can be confident that they will continue to operate the Marvel brand for some time get. Screenrant’s Thomas Bacon has more to say on the subject. Whether the fans accept this or do what the fans do and claim that this “ruins” the MCU is difficult to say, but we have to wait and see how it goes.

