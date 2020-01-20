advertisement

by David Hood

Senior writer

– 2020-01-03 13: 48: 29.0

Chad Smith on stage after defeating the Buckeyes at the Fiesta Bowl.

Chad Smith stood on the stage, confetti falling around him and rocking his Fiesta Bowl Defense MVP trophy as tears ran down his face. All the sacrifice, all the hard work, all the early hours and late nights were worth it.

Blacksmith. Clemson’s older linebacker collected 12 duels in defeating the Buckeyes to receive MVP honors. Smith starts for the first time this season after arriving on campus in January 2015 as a highly regarded prospect.

He played a red shirt in 2015, played in special teams in 2016 and never made more than 135 snapshots in the next two seasons. After spending the last two seasons as a substitute, Smith finally had the chance to profile himself as a starter in 2019 and is third in the team with 80 tackles.

Smith is a study in patience.

“Yes, it was definitely worth it. Exactly the trip that I have taken since January 5, 2015, when I was first on campus as a freshman, had to wear a red shirt this year and only calculated my time, ”said Smith. “To be patient and then to have the opportunity this year to be a starter and to do this role to the best of our ability and to be able to lead this team to where we are now. Another national championship run and being able to be part of such a great team with players like Trevor (Lawrence) and Jamie (Skalski) and the leaders we have and the guys on that team. It was just an emotional moment to be part of such a great game and a great moment. “

Smith had no idea that he would receive the MVP award until the confetti had already flown.

“Yes, it was definitely an honor to receive the MVP. I didn’t notice it until they just pulled me aside when everyone wanted to go on stage and said you were the defensive MVP and I said oh wow that’s crazy because there are a lot of players defending the defensive MVP could have won, said Smith. “We had a lot of players who had a damn good game and had the opportunity to go out there and do the way we intended for some of the pieces out there so I could play these games was pretty special. I mean, all that hard work and all that perseverance and dedication was accomplished that night. To be recognized on such a stage was simply a real honor.

“Without my teammates, without my coaches, who invested their time in me and coached me, without my people standing in front of me, Ben, I couldn’t have reached this position Boulwares, the BJ Goodsons, the boys who did that Give an example of what it looks like to be a leader, a playmaker on the field, the Kendall Josephs, the guys who set the example for me. And then it is something special for me to follow in their footsteps and be able to shine in such a big moment. It is definitely something I will remember for the rest of my life. “

Smith has fought like an outsider throughout his career and now has to put on the outsider’s coat one last time when Clemson takes on the preferred LSU in the title game.

“I think you could say that we feel pretty comfortable with it. We don’t look too much like liking the outside sound, whether we’re outsiders or whether we’re the team that needs to be beaten in a particular game, ”said Smith. “I mean, we only focus on what we can control, focus on our preparation and the LSU is a great team. You are here for a reason. You have a great offensive, a great defense, a comprehensive team and a comprehensive program. Therefore, when we prepare, it will require a lot from us to have the chance to beat the LSU in the championship. But it will definitely be a challenge.

“It is only due to our preparation. We can hear all the outside noise or really focus on what we can do, have a narrow focus, put on those blinders, prepare to work here again in the next few days and prepare for the best our ability, the chance have to become national champions again. “

