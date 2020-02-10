Days of Our Lives will see a lot more happen this week, but a lot more was going on last week. The week was brave and there was a lot going on. For one, we saw that both John and Marlena were taken. Gina has decided that she will struggle and do things that make John fall in love with her, and she doesn’t take no for an answer. Unfortunately, she thinks the best thing she can do is drug the man she loves. He’s not in love with her, and always will be. Here is a woman who is terrible and terrible, and here is a man who is anything but and she needs to know that there is nothing she can do that will ever make him feel different. What’s up with all these women chasing after men who don’t want to be with them?

The same applies to fake Steve / Stefano. He wants Marlena, but she doesn’t care about him. So let’s kidnap her and force her to love him, right? Not correct. There is so much that is wrong here, but hopefully Rafe and everyone else will find and save her. And then there’s Ciara, who works so hard to find everything she can to relieve the man she loves. He is about to break out of prison with Clyde, who is perhaps one of the worst people ever. So that’s bad news. On a positive note, however, there has been a lot going on in love over the past week. Xander and Sarah can get going again, Eric and Nicole are happy again and Brady seems to have developed a weakness for Kristin again.

What happens on the days of our life?

Kristen has been killing Haley in the past few days. After witnessing Abigail, she tries to contact Kristen. Http://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/tE3sKoKlKm

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) January 27, 2020

However, this will not end well for them.

How does it go on in the days of our life?

Sarah says the words Xander longed for and Eric finally forgives Nicole. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ZHL61tSg0m

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) February 1, 2020

At the moment, things are taking a turn in the new week. Marlena has to do something to save her husband’s life. The man she loves more than anyone else in the world is in danger and she has to make a decision. She has to do something that works for him so that he cannot end up dead, and she will. There will be nothing else she can do and we believe that her choice is that she will be with Stefano and that will hurt John, but it will keep him alive. It is a difficult decision to make and it will be very unsatisfactory in many ways. There is a lot going on and this is a problem for everyone. Can you get through this in the future if you find a way to get back together? We do not know it.

Then there are Stefano and Chad who don’t get along well. Things happen that shouldn’t happen there, and they’ll spend the day struggling. Chad is not happy with his father and what has been going on recently and this is a problem we cannot cope with. There is so much we want to see here, but we don’t know it will happen. Stefano is nothing more than a difficult man with many problems, and he is showing this in his own selfish way, which is nobody’s favorite.

