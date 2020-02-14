Days of Our Lives fans are shocked not by many things, but we can say with absolute certainty that we are completely shocked that Kayla, just do not see through the man who is not her husband. She and Steve may not have been together for a long time thanks to his sudden arrest and life in prison, but she knows him almost all of her adult life and she loved him very much during that time. The fact that it appears to be blinded by the fact that he is not the one of which he says he is, he could be one of the most spectacular crazy things we have seen in a long time. She is not herself. He is not himself. There is absolutely nothing that works less for us than what is happening. There’s no reason why she shouldn’t see Stefano not her husband, and we’re amazed.

Shawn, however, is on a mission. He’ll get his mother back no matter how much work he needs, no matter how much time he needs, and no matter how much he has to do to achieve it. After all, this is his mother and he won’t lose her because of another woman. There is nothing about this situation, what makes someone’s life good, but he can change something when he gets back. Gabi is working hard to keep her control over Julie’s heart, but Lani and JJ will do everything in their power to take that power away from her. You can’t have that. And then there is Lani, who is afraid that nothing she can do will stop Eli from marrying this terrible woman who has ruined her life.

What happens on days of our lives?

In the last #DAYS a disturbed Ciara comes to Justin and

Kayla hopes that something can be done to save the man she loves. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/pDoPBWf3qS

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) February 8, 2020

She is desperate right now.

What’s next on days of our lives?

It’s Valentine’s week and Eli and Gabi tie the knot while Ben escapes. Watch #DAYS on weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/MJir9ilUTB

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) February 8, 2020

It’s wedding day. It is also Valentine’s Day, and that means that there are a couple who get married and make the best of his life together. There’s a wedding going on, and Gabi will have a husband at the end of the day if she can get things going in her favor. She has Eli on the altar waiting to become her husband, and she won’t let Lani do to her what she did to Lani a year ago when it was her day to marry Eli. It will make it possible. However, Abe is not a man who wants his son to do something that he is not sure is absolutely what he wants, which means that he will tell him that he has some thoughts about Lani. They will open up to each other and it will be pretty open.

Chad and Abigail will also have a moment, which is nice considering that they have been through so many times. Their whole relationship was messed up and they were regularly dissatisfied with each other. We are happy that you find a little happiness in your life. They have so much to look forward to, but they also have so much to look forward to. At the moment, however, we won’t see anything else until next week. It’s a holiday and a weekend and it’s time for the drama to unfold halfway and leave us all hanging out for days.

