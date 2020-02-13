CFOs have more data on hand than anyone else in their company. Extracting value from different data sets is not easy, but this is exactly how CFOs expect new insights. To do it right, they have to overcome significant barriers to data collection, adoption of new technologies, and talent deployment in new ways. The result is an accelerated growth strategy and improved efficiency across the company. Here’s how.

Drive value out of data

Data offers the potential to switch the entire financial function from transactional to strategic and proactive. By collecting and retrieving insights from data, companies can increase operational efficiency and efficiency to achieve sustainable business results – a trend that will continue to play a major role in the role of CFO until 2020 and beyond.

However, according to a recent Accenture survey, 50 to 90 percent of the data is unstructured and inaccessible, so finding the right data is a significant challenge. Accessing and extracting the right kind of data is essential as it creates “a version of the truth”. Without this consistency, 76 percent of CFOs agree that their organization will struggle to achieve their goals.

The results also show that financial functions are already using a variety of new tools such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and predictive analysis to better extract, compile and interpret data in real time. These tools help the finance function improve forecasting accuracy, shorten the planning and budgeting cycle, and drive long-term planning initiatives. This technology also enables faster responses to things like return on investment and cash position while measuring impact. This ultimately leads to important insights that improve organizational performance and growth.

Take, for example, a leading logistics company that wanted to improve process efficiency and overall productivity. Your goal? Become a top performer in terms of cost management, cash flow, financial control and financial talent management. How did you achieve this goal? The company implemented an intelligent operating model that automated credit and debt collection workflows and machine learning tools to create a new shared services model to centralize processes and improve compliance. In return, they reduced invoice processing time from 15 days to one day, reduced overdue accounts receivable from 29 to 12 percent, and improved cash flow by $ 53 million. In the meantime, the process cycle time fell broadly between 50 and 75 percent, generating more than $ 5 million in profit and loss savings.

Leading with technology

Today’s CFOs need to invest in new technologies to gain real-time insights that deliver breakthrough results. An Accenture report shows that 77 percent of CFOs are already making efforts to improve efficiency and achieve growth goals through technology adoption. At the same time, tools such as RPA, Advanced Analytics and AI are examined to automate 60 to 80 percent of manual accounting activities with limited or no human intervention. This gives CFOs the opportunity to focus on creating roadmaps to respond to key insights. It also gives them more flexibility, resources and time to identify opportunities to add value and develop future strategies. The rapid reorganization of the role of CFO – from historical auditor to strategic advisor – explains why CFOs expect machines to perform less than 50 percent of all financial tasks by 2021.

The implementation of automated technologies also means more transparency and improved internal communication. Managers and department heads no longer have to report to the CFO. With cloud-based tools, employees can easily access, share and analyze important financial data to optimize working capital and manage income, expenses and cash flow. This changes a dynamic that has been maintained for decades.

The result? More time and resources across the organization to deliver better experiences, improve operations, and innovate. And as the role of the CFO evolves to meet new requirements, the talent pools in the financial sector are also increasing.

Build talent and new ways of working

As new, innovative technologies continue to be implemented across the company, responsibilities within the workforce will change. CFOs need an intelligent financial function with talent for historical financial analysis (which today takes up to 75 percent of their time) and the know-how to convert real-time knowledge into viable business strategies. These employees need to be able to adapt quickly and have a wide range of functions, from data visualization to flexible thinking. The ability to thrive in a culture that promotes rapid innovation and new ways of working will also be critical.

By redesigning funding, CFOs can help their organizations prepare for a changing world and drive business growth. But they can’t do it alone. Change commands deeper collaboration, new ecosystem partners, harmonized platforms and advanced data-driven insights. To be successful, CFOs need to become change agents inside and outside of finance: breaking silos, building skills, and ultimately leading by example.