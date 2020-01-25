Certain residents of the UAE can now submit complaints to the police from home - News

advertisement

Police services will now be accessible via smart devices and applications.



A special service that allows determined people to file complaints or criminal reports to the police from their home via smart devices and applications after they have called 999 has been introduced to the capital.

The Abu Dhabi police said it has launched the new reporting service, under the slogan “We Care for You”, to make life easier and increase customer happiness for people of determination by giving them access to police services from their homes.

The service introduced this week by Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Police, is an inspiration for the major goals of police leadership in providing and caring for the people of determination.

With the new service, police stations facilitate the submission of complaints and criminal reports to the people of determination, via smart devices and applications, and high-quality services, “said Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, director, Abu Dhabi Police’s Criminal Security Sector, adding that the launch of the service was aimed at saving on visits to police stations to submit criminal reports, as well as increasing customer satisfaction through quick and easy reporting of emergencies.

The “We Care for You” service is offered via the toll-free number (999) of the Abu Dhabi Police and Control Center. Upon receiving a call from determined people, police patrols will respond immediately and then go to the caller’s location to file their complaint or criminal report using smart services in accordance with the regulations.

According to the police, only determined people can benefit from the new service.

