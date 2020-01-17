Centuries of Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope have given England the lead against South Africa

advertisement

GETTY IMAGES

Ben Stokes from England strikes during day two of the third test against South Africa.

advertisement

A first test century of Ollie Pope and a Ben Stokes hundred have given England full control over the third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

The Proteas closed on 60-2 after the tourists had posted an impressive 499-9 on a day of dominance on Joe Root’s side.

The day of South Africa started as badly as possible when they discovered that Talismanic fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is missing the fourth test in Johannesburg starting next Friday.

Rabada’s prohibition of one game was announced Friday morning, a punishment for his provocative celebration in the face of the English captain Joe Root on the first day of the test at St George’s Park.

READ MORE:

* Cricket edge Rugby in thriller

* Moeen: I was a scapegoat

While that news hung over them, the South Africans seemed completely empty in the field and Stokes and Pope fully benefited from a docile field.

Stokes did not mind 120, Pope 135 and South Africa could not safely see 18 overs at the end of the day, losing Pieter Malan (18) and Zubayr Hamaza (10), with spinner Dom Bess taking both wickets.

England was at the top of a one-sided day and South Africa was relieved when the rain finally brought them off the field in the early evening.

Bess constantly troubled the batsmen and fast bowler Mark Wood reached speeds of 145 km / h at the other end.

GETTY IMAGES

Ollie Pope of England celebrates his first test century.

With star-all-rounder Stokes in the lead again, England built a commanding position in the game and possibly had an important moment in the series, equal to 1-1 but leaning heavily in favor of the tourists.

Stokes and Pope took their careful 76-run partnership at night to an unbroken and thriving booth of 187 for lunch.

They set up a mammoth 203 for the fifth wicket by the time Stokes hit a square ride to be caught by Elgar after lunch and give Dane Paterson a first test ticket on his debut.

Stokes, named Global Player of the Year this week, played cautiously at the end of the first day to consolidate England’s promising position, but broke out the second morning and was in full attack mode.

He hit 12 fours and two sixes in total while on his way to a ninth test century.

Three of those hundreds have come in the last five months and Stokes continued to punish South Africa on this tour.

GETTY IMAGES

England bowler Dom Bess celebrates after firing batsman Zubayr Hamza during day two of the third test in Port Elizabeth.

He blitz 72 of 47 balls, picked up a record of five catches in one inning, and collected the game-winning wickets in England’s series-binding victory in the second test in Cape Town.

Stokes also had strong support from Pope in Port Elizabeth, and Pope went on to a great century after Stokes’ exit.

Sam Curran added 44 in a half-century position with Pope and tailender Wood (42) adding 73 for the ninth wicket when South Africa fell apart. They launched a barrage of boundaries, with Wood hitting five sixes.

advertisement