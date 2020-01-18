Central Texas community remembers University High School football coach | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – Love and support flocked to the Performing Arts Center of the University High School on Friday night – where students, family, and friends remember Mike Chapman.

Chapman was more than a soccer coach at the University High School for almost 30 years. He played the role of teacher, mentor and even a father figure for some of his players.

Chapman collapsed after a 1-1 draw against La Vega on Tuesday. He died in the hospital later that night.

Chapman coached 21 years of football and captured the only state title of the school with an undefeated season in 2013.

But it wasn’t just about sports for the late coach. Chapman has spent decades trying to give something back to the community.

His teams did volunteer work at Meals on Wheels and Toys for Tots. He later started the Make-A-Wish program at the University High School, which last year gave Christmas gifts to more than 300 Waco children.

The school says they are working on a way to pay tribute to Coach Chapman on campus.

“He was selfless. He was caring and he gave. I have never seen anyone else put the first way the way he did. All community service … he just put his life on hold to make sure that those who needed things got what they needed, “says Mike’s cousin Dylan Chapman.

