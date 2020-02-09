Training and preparation are over, and now about 90 riders are ready to go on a strenuous 385 km bike tour for charity.

The charity bike tour on the central South Island from Timaru via Tekapo to Kurow and back starts on Thursday.

Charity Ride chairman Max Munro said the last session of the four-month driver training session for the event, which started in October, was on Sunday morning.

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Les Jones, left, and Scotty Mitchell during the final training ride for the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride on Sunday. The journey starts on Thursday.

“The training ride is not just to get the drivers fit, but to put them in a situation where they know how to drive in groups, so we can include all of our safety plans for them in the system.

“The most important thing I think is to build camaraderie and to take care of your own well-being. This is part of what the journey is really about.”

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Participants will take part in the final training ride for the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride on Sunday.

He said that the first training runs were over 50 km-60 km and regular runs of 100 km had been made in the past six weeks.

Munro said after collecting over $ 10 million in the 15 years the trip took place, the training also helped drivers raise money.

Every year, cyclists with disabilities such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s, diabetes, heart disease, cerebral palsy, and visual impairment take part in the event, which has raised and in some cases raised awareness of changes in the attitudes of people with disabilities, Munro said ,

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Before the start of this year’s charity bike tour on Thursday, pedal power can be seen.

This year, two riders with MS, Jo Willetts and Maree Foxcroft, have decided to go on the ride to raise money for their cause.

“We will have about 90 drivers, plus two with multiple sclerosis who will do it at home at their own pace. It’s great.

“Like everyone else, they paid a participation fee. They collect money and we put them in touch with the riders very much, but they can’t physically ride a bike on the road, but they took the initiative to come out and get involved in the ride.”

According to Munro, the age range is between 14 and 77 years, with the gender ratio between 50 and 50.

“The fitness and skills of riders have also changed, from those who haven’t ridden a bike for over 30 years to the more competitive riders for whom cycling is a constant passion.”

Munro said that in the future, many people will ride e-bikes and organizers “would like to see people on e-bikes participating in future trips.”