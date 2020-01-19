advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Central Park, an animated musical comedy by Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers), will premiere on Apple TV + this summer, the streaming service announced on Sunday.

The series follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in New York City’s Central Park and – you guessed it – takes care of it. “Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalistic wife, raise their children Molly and Cole in the most famous park in the world, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her suffering assistant Helen, who would love to turn around the park in condominiums.” , it says in the official description of the series.

advertisement

Voices include Josh Gad (Frozen), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan).

Central Park is written and produced by Bouchard together with Gad and Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers).

Bob’s Burgers is currently broadcasting its 10th season with a film to be released on July 17, 2020. In addition to co-creating, Bouchard is also the creator of Adult Swims Lucy, the devil’s daughter home videos with Brendon Small.

Do you think you will adjust to Central Park? Meet the comments and let us know!

advertisement