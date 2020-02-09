Team America took first place at this week’s softball games in Central Florida when Sammy Joe’s 8: 7 fell to Paul Davis Restorations.

Paul Davis lost 5-4 and finished seventh. Sammy Joe had two runs and wanted to hold Paul Davis to get the win. Paul Davis got a lead over Jack Nagle and three consecutive goals after Phil Palma out to score two runs.

After a deliberate walk to dangerous Ken Atkinson, Don Evans scored a hit for two runs and won the walk-off. Sub Jim Lambert led Paul Davis with three goals. Atkinson had an RBI single and a victim fly. Pitcher Gary Luck and Don Evans each had two hits.

Sammy’s had three hits from Conrad Strassle and Sub Pat Perkins. Pitcher John Ashby, Mike Raines and Mike Labetti each had two hits as Sammy Joe’s outhit Paul Davis, 18-15.

Softball’s R-Game looked like a win when Palm Ridge Dental landed at 22:15 in the seventh round. The dental team’s bats woke up fighting through their lineup more than twice to score 25 runs and claim victory.

The leading Palm Ridge were Cal Driskill and John San Filippo, each with five goals. Doug Nantais, Jim Morton, John Leone, Mike Bernbach and Leroy Yoder each stroked four goals. There were a total of six doubles, eight triples and a home run for Palm Ridge.

The SRG received four goals from Jim Lambert and Art Anton. Tom Ramberg, Steve Atkinson and Pitcher Bud Ramsey all had three hits. Manny Sanchez hit a home run and a double to run in three. Steve Atkinson had a Grand Slam Homer in the fifth and a victim flight to explain five runs.

Fross & Fross won his game against Pie O’Mine, 15-14. Fross ’Dale Neff had two home runs and a double and drove in six runs. Mark Isom had a double and a triple. Pat Kirk and leadoff batsman Steve Keck each had three goals. Bob Riley raced in two runs with a single and a double.

Pie O’Mine’s batsman Mike Gillen had four hits with a pair of triple. Todd Sugarman, Rich Vena and Chick Cicatelli each had three hits. Dan Linn had a double and a grand slam, representing five runs of Pie O’Mine.

Team America used a strong defense and two innings in five games to beat Synergy Wealth 13: 4. Synergy got on the board first when they scored three runs to start the game. After a double game, Jim White stroked a triple and scored a Will Kutter single. Rick Fredieu singled, followed by a double from Bill Reed. And Jim Gordon drove another single in the third run. The only other run from Synergy was a sacrificial flight by thrower Fred Hughes, who sent Herb Lauer home, who went to start the fifth inning. He prevailed against a pair of singles by Vernon Brooks and Peter Daub.

Team America got three goals from Mike Arenella. Gary Nicolay continued his hot punch by stroking another home run and a three of a kind. Tony Whittaker had a double and a single, and Wayne Heiman had a double and a triple, since everyone drove in two runs. Bob LaFrance drove in half with a fielder and a single.

The Koller team put their game against Babiarz Law out of reach when they completed ten runs in seventh place. Kevin Saunders and Rocky Spottswood each had four goals, with Saunders running in two runs and Spottswood four with a pair of doubles. Josh Sheldon had a single, double and grand slam homer who was responsible for another five runs. George Kennedy had a triple and a single to run in three runs. Roy Warter and Mike Waters drove in two runs with three hits each.

Babiarz Law had three goals from Mark Hildebrand and Kevin Moore. Alan Zahm hit a Homer and a Double to get three runs. Duane Broschat also hit a home run and a pair of singles to score three. John Barracatos Triple and Single also had three runs. Mark Goodwin had a Homer in two runs in the fourth.