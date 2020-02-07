A new poll shows that Israel’s center-left bloc is gaining ground ahead of the March 2 elections, although the Israelis still think Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more appropriate than his rival Benny Gantz.

The Channel 13 News poll suggests that the center-left block led by Gantz ‘Kahol Lavan would receive 59 seats in the Knesset, as opposed to the 53 seats on the right side plan last month showed the center left and right block 57 and 55-56 seats each.

Without Avigdor Lieberman’s royal party, Yisrael Beiteinu, which is expected to receive eight seats, the 61 seats needed to form a coalition are missing in both blocks.

When asked which candidate was best suited for the Premier League, Netanyahu respondents preferred Kahol Lavan’s Benny Gantz. 44 percent voted him Gantz ’32. Sixteen percent said they didn’t prefer a candidate, and eight percent said they didn’t know.

Related articles

Regardless, Kahol Lavan is slightly in the lead with an expected 35 seats ahead of Likuds 33. The joint list with the Arab majority leads them with 14 seats, an increase over the previous survey. The left slate Labor-Gesher-Meretz is expected to have 10 seats.

In line with previous polls, the ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas are expected to receive seven seats. The right-wing extremist union Yamina declined slightly from previous polls and got six seats. The Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit has not exceeded the electoral threshold and should remain outside the Knesset.