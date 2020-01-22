Center is looking for guidelines for the execution of convicts

advertisement

The Ministry of the Interior (MHA) moved the Supreme Court on January 22 to prepare guidelines for executing the death penalty for convicted prisoners within seven days of rejecting their mercy requests.

The move comes in the midst of various pleadings submitted by convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case that has delayed their lust. The four convicts have been in death row since 2013 after a court of law has ruled against them. Multiple curative petitions and requests for grace submitted to the President of India have been rejected.

The MHA filed a petition with the Supreme Court on January 22 to seek “appropriate clarification / adaptation and guidance” in the Shatrughan Singh Chauhan 2014 and another vs Union of India judgment that defined the procedure to be applied in cases of prisoners in death row.

“Accused-centric rules”

According to the ministry, the existing guidelines are ‘accused’.

“However, these guidelines do not take into account irreparable mental trauma, suffering, anxiety and confusion of the victims and their relatives, the collective conscience of the nation and the deterrent effect that the death penalty wants to have. It is found a few years before and after the judgment in the Shatrughan case that convicts of even such heinous crimes under the robe of Article 21 take the legal process for a ride, ”said the MHA.

It sought a direction that “if the convicted of the death penalty wants to apply for mercy, it would be mandatory for a convicted person of the death penalty to do so only within a period of seven days from the date of receipt of the death sentence issued by the death penalty. competent court “.

The MHA argued that the court “should authorize all competent courts, national governments and prison authorities in the country to issue a death sentence of a convicted person within seven days of rejecting his mercy petition and to carry out the death penalty within seven days, irrespective of the stage of evaluation of petition / curative petition / grace petition of his co-convicts ”.

The MHA also argued that “it is permissible for those sentenced to death to submit a curative petition after rejecting the petition for review only within a period to be determined by this Honorable Court and not thereafter”.

MHA argued that while protecting the rights of the convicted, it is more important and that an hour is needed to prepare guidelines in the interest of the victims, their families and in the greater public interest. “… that those guilty of such horrible, and horrible, cruel, horrible, horrible, horrible and creepy offenses should not be allowed to play with the majesty of the law and the execution of the punishment awarded to them in accordance with the law, extended, “MHA application said.

On December 18, 2019, the Supreme Court rejected the request for review submitted by Nirbhaya gangrape, condemning Akshay against his 2017 judgment in which his death penalty was upheld. The Supreme Court in July 2018 rejected the petition for review of the other three convicts – Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) – in the event that they did not provide any reason for the 2017 judgment review.

A juvenile convict in the case was released from a reform house after a three-year term of office. One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, died in the prison of Tihar.

