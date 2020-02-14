The Boston Celtics needed double overtime, but eventually shook off the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 to achieve an important victory in the NBA.

Boston, which finished third at the Eastern Conference, had struggled to keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.

After Toronto’s run was stopped after 15 consecutive wins on Wednesday, the Celtics dug deep to defeat the Clippers, who rank third in the west.

During our 141-133 win over the Clippers, Jayson Tatum delivered another all-star performance when he lost 39 points. pic.twitter.com/IbqRHUalfX

– Boston Celtics (@celtics), February 14, 2020

Jayson Tatum led with 39 points, Marcus Smart added 31 while Gordon Hayward scored 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Hayward made four free throws in the last minute to secure the win when Boston finally pulled out.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the clippers, with Montrezl Harrell scoring 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Clippers had to play most of the game without Paul George, who dropped out with a thigh strain in the second quarter.

George was fined $ 35,000 on Thursday after criticizing the referee in losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

In the only other game on the last day before the All-Star break, the Oklahoma City Thunder won at the New Orleans Pelicans (123-118).

I can’t decide which is more impressive: throwing a basketball with one hand with an effortless wrist movement from a distance of 70 feet …..

…. or these brisk skills. 😍 @RealStevenAdams | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ToiifxKjZ1

– OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder), February 14, 2020

Zion Williamson scored 32 points for the pelicans and finished 11th in the West to 7th in the Thunder.

Danilo Gallinari of Thunder secured victory and scored 11 of his 29 points in the last quarter when visitors remained in control.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists for the Thunder, which was between 111 and 110 at the end of the last quarter, before Gallinari’s nine points were decisive.

It was a record-breaking record for the Thunder straight away.

The league is now taking a break for Monday’s all-star game. The club games will resume next Friday.