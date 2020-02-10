OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Since the Boston Celtics had lost most of their leadership, they needed someone to stop in the last few seconds.

As usual, Marcus Smart took it upon himself.

Smart o stole the ball from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City with a 5.8 second lead and helped the Celtics to achieve a 112-111 victory over thunder on Sunday.

“I didn’t even want to give them a shot and get a chance to tie the game or get close to it,” said Smart.

Kemba Walker scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum had 26 for the Celtics, who won their seventh straight.

“Good, tough teams,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “A lot of intelligent basketball and then we almost betrayed it in the end. But up to this point we played very hard and very well. “

Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3 points. One of them, 8:19 remaining from Smart, gave Boston the lead forever.

Danilo Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder, while Point Guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder ended with 22 points each. Oklahoma City had snapped his winning streak in four games.

“I thought our boys were really, really competing and playing,” said Thunder coach Billy Donovan. “In some critical situations, we couldn’t do well enough.”

Oklahoma City led 61-52 at halftime, but Tatum warmed up in the third quarter. His 3-pointer made it 70-68 with 7:38 left in the period.

“I thought you were the attacker in the last 14 minutes of the first half,” said Stevens. “And then we were great out of the gate the second and then it went back and forth.”

Boston led 109-101 after Walker scored his second straight 3-pointer, but Oklahoma City fought back and had a chance to tie after Schroder blocked Gordon Haywards’ layup. But Smart stripped Gilgeous-Alexander off before he had a chance to play a 3-pointer game.

“It took a lot of effort,” said Tatum. “They are a really good team. They are tough and compete against each other. So we had to adjust their intensity. “

Paul pushed a 3-pointer to the last buzzer, but Smart’s defense was enough to win.

“I saw an opportunity to do a piece and I did it,” said Smart.

Celtics: Brown and Daniel Theis were both questionable before sliding off their right ankle sprains, but they both started and played for at least 30 minutes. … Tatum scored 12 points in the 5-of-7 shooting in the third quarter. … Smart got a technical foul because he stayed on the pitch after half-time when he was arguing with officials.

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander has not recorded a block for the first time in 10 games. … Terrance Ferguson played 26:18 in his third game after an absence of eight games for personal reasons. He didn’t judge. … Darius Bazley stopped playing after the break because he had sprained his right knee. He suffered a knee layup at the end of the second quarter.

The Celtics only forced 10 Thunder sales, but were able to drop 21 points from them. Boston was also outstanding in situations with quick pauses and scored 12 points in 5-of-6 shooting.

Tatum, how often does Smart make groundbreaking games:

“Every time we need it. He definitely saved us today, saved me from the three sales I had late on the line, so it was a great piece of him.”

Smart completed four steals and seven points in 22 minutes.

Celtics: Visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday

Thunder: hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday

