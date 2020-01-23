Celtic Connections: Lucy Rose, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Sun 19 Jan

advertisement

Warwickshire-born singer-songwriter presents an emotional and moving series of new songs and favorites from fans

“You are welcome for that miserable album I made last year,” says a self-removing Lucy Rose before singing the hair-raising “Save Me From Your Kindness.” She’s not wrong – No Words Left is a completely miserable album, albeit a beautiful album that is filled with some of the most honest songs of her career. According to Rose, it was written during one of the most difficult times of her life, and you can see it.

The debut album of the Warwickshire-born singer-songwriter, Like I Used To, was released by Columbia Records in 2012 when she was only 23 years old, and before that she regularly recorded and performed with Bombay Bicycle Club. For the appropriate title Something’s Changing 2017, she made the switch to Ben Lovett’s (from the fame of Mumford & Sons) independent label Communion Records. Her haunting, Joni Mitchell-like voice is still the same, but her indie-folk sound has matured over time.

Ambiente dark-pop Birmingham band Chartreuse and Scottish singer-songwriter Rory Butler open the show with appropriate melancholic sets before Lucy Rose enters the stage with a 7-member band including strings. She plays the piano for the first four songs, including a moving rendition of ‘All That Fear’, after which she takes a seat at the front of the stage and switches to the guitar. She generously throws in ‘Middle of the Bed’ from her debut album and notes that nowadays she rarely plays the song, but a set at Celtic Connections and at the end of her tour feels like a special occasion.

Of the new songs, ‘The Confines of This World’ stands out with crushing, honest lyrics that apparently describe a personal struggle with depression: ” Because the boundaries of this world / What makes me uncomfortable / But the world keeps turning / Well, me I think I will continue to run. ‘Rose knows her audience and her joke is undeniably charming and makes a joke that the still very sad’ Song After Song ‘is about as light-hearted as I get.

Rose kindly informs the audience when she has a few songs left and points out that going to a concert is like getting on a plane and you don’t know how long the flight will take. She returns to the piano to close the show with “Moirai” and “Solo (w)” before the audience quickly calls her back for an encore of fan favorites “Conversation” and “Shiver.” We would like to have stayed on this emotional flight all night.

Reviewed in Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, New Auditorium.

