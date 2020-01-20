Celtic Connections: Lost Map presents Pictish Trail and Rozi Plain

advertisement

Lorna Irvine

January 20, 2020

Lost Map double invoice for Celtic Connections is an eccentric triumph

There is a huge amount of bonhomie tonight around Lost Map artists Rozi Plain and Pictish Trail, and there should be. Both acts share a sonic experiment and fusion of genres, but there is an immediacy to their music, as well as a cheeky, off-the-wall humor.

Rozi Plain, also known as singer and multi-instrumentalist Rosalind Leyden, makes alien, post-folk sounds with a seabed and flows to the rhythm. Rozi’s voice is both childish and atavistic, as evidenced by the silent creepiness of ‘Dark Park’. The harmonies of Rachel Horwood with her are absolutely enchanting, and “Actually” has more live intensity than the enchanting recorded version. They let their teeth go up more often, after a soft start, and the audience eat them.

Johnny Lynch, also known as Pictish Trail, is just as eccentric as a space engineer in his UV-covered jumpsuit. When the band members and the audience are not carefully ribbed, Lynch’s crooked stew of folk rock, electro and Krautrock is triumphant. Even new songs from the upcoming album Thumb World are greeted like old friends. ‘Slow Memories’ has an almost dream-pop haze and ‘Lead Balloon’ is a perfect kaleidoscopic doll.

Older songs feel epic and more spacious. Opener ‘Michael Rocket’ is bubbling with sci-fi synths with Radiophonic Workshop. Meanwhile fan favorite ‘Turning Back’, with shades of ‘Violently Happy’ by Bjork in the dance floor, brings a kind of surreal ceiling in the room. Meanwhile, Lynch has jumped into the crowd and, bizarre enough, is doing a spontaneous do-si-do with most people in the front row. It is hilarious and impossible to resist. The radiant faces and hands in the air summarize the atmosphere: this euphoric double bill is the perfect start for Celtic Connections.

Reviewed at St Luke’s, Glasgow.

