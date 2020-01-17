Celine Dion writes tribute, dedicates a concert to Mother Therese after her death at the age of 92

advertisement

Celine Dion paid a heartbreaking tribute to her mother Therese Dion, who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92. The tragic news came just a few days after Dion celebrated the four-year existence of her husband Rene Angelil and his brother Daniel. Dion said she would dedicate her Friday night concert to her mother.

“Maman, we love you so much,” Dion wrote on Instagram in English and French. “We are dedicating today’s show to you and I will sing to you with all my heart.”

Dion, 51, contained an old photo of her family. The fans quickly expressed their condolences.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” wrote one fan. “My sincere condolences to you and your family.”

“We are so proud of you and how strong you are,” wrote another. “We love you! Be a strong queen!”

“Our condolences to the Dion family. May God be with you,” interfered another.

This was the second tribute Dion released this week. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of Angelil, who died in Las Vegas on January 14, 2016 after battling throat cancer. He was 73 years old.

“Not a day goes by when I don’t think of your beautiful smile,” Dion wrote on Instagram. “We miss you, thank you for taking care of us, my dear. I love you.”

Two days after Angelil’s death, Dion’s brother Daniel died at the age of 59 after a brief fight against cancer.

On Friday, the TMZ confirmed that Therese died after several health problems. Her eldest child, Claudette Dion, said last year that her mother had several health problems, including hearing, memory, and vision loss. Dion’s father Adhemar, who had 14 children with Therese, died in 2003.

Therese became known as “Maman Dion” in Canada. In 2006, she announced the Maman Dion Foundation for underprivileged children. Therese was also known as the co-author of Dion’s first song at the age of 12, which helped get Angelil’s attention. Angelil would become Dion’s manager in 1981 and they married in 1994.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2011, Dion described how her mother and sister Linda helped Eddy and Nelson after the birth of their 9-year-old twins.

“Some of the first few days after I got home, I was a little bit outside of myself,” said Dion. “I had no appetite and that bothered me. My mother noticed that I had moments of lifelessness, but assured me that this was completely normal.”

Dion is in the middle of her Courage World Tour. She performs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Friday and Saturday. The North America tour ends in Winnipeg on April 27, before Dion starts a European tour that ends in London in September.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

