Celine Dion pays homage to her mother after her death at the age of 92

advertisement

Celine Dion paid tribute to her mother after her death at the age of 92.

Therese Tanguay Dion raised 14 children and helped break through her most famous daughter in the music industry.

She died on Friday. Celine, who performed Friday night in Miami, Florida, said she dedicated the show to her mother.

advertisement

She wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white family photo and said, “Maman, we love you so much … We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I sing with all my heart for you. Love, Celine xx …”

Therese Tanguay was born in Quebec, Canada, in 1927 and married Celine’s father Adhemar Dion when she was 18.

Their first child was born in 1946 while Celine, their youngest, arrived in 1968.

Everyone in the family sang and Celine was 12 when she and her mother and brother wrote a song titled It Was Only A Dream.

It caught the attention of music manager Rene Angelil, who pawned his house to finance her first album, La voix du bon Dieu, which was a hit in 1981.

Celine and Angelil would marry later. He died in 2014.

advertisement