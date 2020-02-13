Babies on board! Celebrities from Topher Grace to Grimes announced in 2020 that they were expecting small ones.

The wife of That ’70s Show Alum, Ashley Hinshawdebuted on January 4th at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in a floral dress with a V-neck with her baby bump.

The True Blood actress, who already shares daughter Mabel with the actor, told Weekly exclusively that she was “nervous” and “excited” to welcome her second child. Hinshaw added that she was looking forward to “no longer being pregnant”.

Grace, a New York native, was preparing for much less sleep.

The next day, the model announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of the event. “If you try to do the” bump cup “thing, you are not sure if it worked. # Pregnant,” Hinshaw labeled the cute shot.

Her husband has published and written the same picture again: # sky2020 #nirvana. “

He and the native Indiana American made the bond in 2016 and welcomed their first child the following year.

Grimes announced her pregnancy on January 8th with a topless Instagram upload. In the unveiling, the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had a fetus photoshopping on her bare stomach.

When a social media user commented on the Canadian star’s decision not to “censor their nipples,” Grimes replied, “I was thinking of censoring them for a hot minute, haha ​​(this may still be removed), but the photo is so much less wild without the nipples. It is also a very wild and warlike condition to be brought to your knees. Could be what it is. Also, most of my friends told me not to post them, so I was affected by reverse psychology. I heard my shame about it and found that it was a sum of (sic) strange internalized self-loathing to feel uncomfortable with my body. “

The singer of “Flesh Without Blood”, who was last connected with Elon Musk, shared another maternity shot on Instagram. Grimes cradled her stomach, which stuck out of a buttoned black and white top.

