Celebrity PDA over the years

advertisement

Love is always in the air at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

All eyes were fixed John Krasinski and Emily Blunt during SAGs 2019, when she took home the supporting actress award for A Quiet Place, which Krasinski directed and played with his wife.

Following the announcement of Blunt’s name, the couple, who married in 2010, shared a sweet hug that went viral during the show.

advertisement

“I think he was probably as shocked as I was because it was very unexpected,” said Mary Poppins star backstage after her victory. “[It was] certainly not something I had planned. I was pretty blown away. I’m also completely blind without my glasses, so his face was a bit blurry for me. ‘

During her acceptance speech, Blunt thanked a Krasinski with tears in his eyes.

“I will fully share this with my husband, John, because the whole experience of doing this with you has pierced my heart directly,” she enthused. “Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in great trouble if you hadn’t. So you didn’t really have an option, but thanks. ‘

Other couples – including Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, and John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh – Packed on the red carpet on the PDA.

Scroll through to see SAG’s cute snapshots over the years:

advertisement