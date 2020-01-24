Celebrity parents reveal most of the inappropriate things children have said

advertisement

Children say the best things! These prominent parents shared some of the most inappropriate things that came out of their little one’s mouth.

Even though Whitney Port. Jenny Mollen And even more mothers have funny stories to tell. A few stars told Weekly exclusively that their children were too “well-behaved” for such comments.

“You don’t ask very many inappropriate things.” Alfonso Ribeiro told us exclusively. “Mom did a good job.”

But unlike the fresh Prince of Bel-Air Alum, Catherine Lowe opened around the time when her younger son, Isaiah, embarrassed her – although at the time he was not old enough to speak.

“Isaiah was sitting there having a nice lunch and he just” messed up “and I want” Anyway, we’re just waiting to change it, “the Bachelor alum told us.” Long story short, it is fled and I had to go to the bathroom and cackle. I couldn’t [because] see that I was laughing so hard, but I had to clean up this child who was wearing no clothes now because he had soiled his clothes and Mama didn’t bring an additional shirt. He had to leave the bathroom with his bib as a shirt. “

The graphic designer added: “It was quite embarrassing to walk around this nice restaurant with my baby who had completely destroyed his clothes.”

As for Rachel ZoeWhen her kids said questionable things over the years, the fashion designer figured out exactly how to deal with it.

“They don’t know it’s inappropriate, so somehow you don’t have to freak them out and make them feel that it’s safe for them to ask, and you can talk about anything,” Zoe told us. “So you just have to take a breath. I’ll take a look at it Rodger [Berman] and I’ll say, “Do you want to take this one?” It is very funny. Parenting is really like a comedy sketch, honestly. We all just try to find out while we do our best. “

Read on to find out what other celebrity parents, including Coco Rocha and Soleil Moon Frye, shared about their children.

