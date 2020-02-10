Since the prestigious red carpet prior to the Oscars 2020 on February 9 was filled with stars, fans couldn’t wait to see Hollywood favorites like Brad Pitt. Tom Hanks and many more to show. However, it seems that the mothers of the biggest stars of showbiz stole the show when they hit the red carpet on Sunday evening.

Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron were just two of many actors and actors who made the 92nd Academy Awards the family date. 55-year-old John Wick actor smiled as he posed for photos next to mother Patricia Taylor, while 44-year-old Bombshell star looked incredible with mother Gerda Maritz.

Laura Dern also pretty much made the scene when she arrived at the prestigious awards ceremony with mom Diane Ladd and her two children, 18-year-old son Ellery and 15-year-old daughter Jaya. The Big Little Lies star – whom Diane, 84, shares with her ex-husband Bruce Dern – glowed as she rocked a pink and black dress next to her famous family.

Given that Laura’s brood was by her side on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, she couldn’t have been happier when she accepted the Best Supporting Actress award for Marriage Story. The 54-year-old Jurassic Park star demonstrated how much her family means when she dedicated her Oscar speech to her parents and children.

“I would especially like to thank the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren C.J. and Harris, my heart and my inspiration, Ellery and Jaya,” she said on stage after defeating the other nominees Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh for little women and Margot Robbie for bomb.

“And some say: Never meet your heroes,” the beloved actress who shares Ellery and Jaya with her ex-husband Ben Harper – further. “But I say if you are really blessed you will get her as your parents. I share that with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

“You have a game, I love you,” she continued sweetly, speaking directly to the star of Alice who doesn’t live here anymore, who keeps tears from the audience. “Thank you for this gift, this is the best birthday gift ever. I love you, I love my friends. They pick me up every day. “

