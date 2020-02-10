New year, new do! Nothing has the power to transform a look like a new hairstyle, which could explain why celebrities are constantly using new cuts, colors, and lengths.

We already saw stars in 2020 Miley Cyrus and Barbie Ferreira Main hair changes of the debut, namely mullet. They managed to revive the 80s retro hairstyle and prove that modern versions of the cut are actually one thing.

The mullet could be the look of the year, in contrast to the unique celebrity-loved style of 2019, the bowl cut worn by Kaia Gerber. Charlize Theron. Timothée Chalamet and more?

In addition to the unexpected styles that have made a comeback, A-listeners have also visited the salon chair to get involved in less dramatic styles. For example in 2020 Riverdale Mark Consuelos have a subtle punch that inspires women Kelly Ripa to call him “Papa” and Naomi Campbell got into vacation mode by getting long, wrong locs.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of 2020’s best hairstyles, colors, extensions, and more – until now!