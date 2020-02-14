Who doesn’t want to get married on the most romantic day of the year? Well, a lot of prominent couples actually did, and we decided to give you all a nice reminder of who exchanged vows on February 14th.

While you sometimes forget your own wedding day, the couples in this gallery probably never had this problem (at least we hope not!). Of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan to Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri PinaultThese couples decided to take advantage of the holiday on which people shower each other with roses and chocolates, hoping to make it the most unforgettable and romantic wedding reception ever.

Some of these duos are still together, like Salma, who once said exclusively to Closer Weekly that she and Francois support each other in everything we do. We don’t have a strong social life because we really like to spend time together. “How cute! In fact, in 2018, the couple decided to renew their wedding vows after almost 10 years since the knot was tied.

Katie Jones / WWD / Shutterstock

“Summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a renewed vow,” the Frida actress enthused about Instagram at the time. “It wasn’t what I wore to my wedding, but I was told I would go to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding. “

“(François) is the best husband in the world,” said A-Lister Town & Country in an interview. “I will be who I am with him and I don’t feel like someone is trying to restrict me.” However, don’t ask Salma how the duo got to know each other as this stays close to her chest. “I won’t tell you,” she said.

“It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it’s mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it a story to make myself interesting,” she added. So much mystery! Today the couple is sharing Daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 12.

Now scroll down to see celebrity couples who got married on Valentine’s Day!