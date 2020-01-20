Celebrity Couples Pack on the PDA

advertisement

Big night! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson and even more prominent couples were so in love at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19th.

Michelle Williams and fiance Thomas Kail were also on hand at the ceremony. After 39-year-old Dawson’s Creek showed his child’s weakness on the red carpet, she took home the prize as a female actress in a television film or a limited series for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse / Verdon.

“Tommy, like everything else in our lives, I share this [award] with you,” Williams said in her acceptance speech. She lived up to her 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with her late ex-Heath Ledger.

“And Matilda, it’s one thing to be honest as an actor – it’s another thing to be honest as a person,” said Williams. “And that’s just who you are and how you live, and you teach me by just being you. I love you and come home.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Williams and Kail are engaged and are expecting their first child together.

“They are very happy and excited to give birth to a baby,” a source told us in December. “You want to be married at the time that happens.”

Scroll through to see the cute SAG 2020 snapshots:

