Why go to the bar when you have one in your house? Although not every celebrity is the proud owner of an in-home bar, there are many famous faces who are lucky enough to have one in their residence, and you’d better believe they are seriously impressive.

While space in New York City is certainly a commodity, you wouldn’t really recognize it when you looked at it Neil Patrick Harris and husband David BurtkaTown house in Harlem. The multi-storey residence has a music room, several fireplaces and an in-house bar.

Her mother’s personal waterhole, recovered from a Connecticut hotel and purchased from the demolition depot / irreplaceable artifacts, was shown when he appeared in a 73 question video for Vogue in December 2016. Tony Winner even jumped behind the bar during the interview and made a cocktail.

Another star with a bar in your apartment is none other than Khloe Kardashian, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even gave her fans a tour of this part of her California home in a video she posted on her personal YouTube page in August 2016.

Given that Kocktails With Khloé Alum often shows snapshots of their over-organized kitchen, fridge, and pantry, it should come as no surprise that the nearby bar area is as neat as the rest of their home. “I like to have something for everyone,” said the reality star, noting that she prefers to show her alcohol rather than hiding it.

The E! The personality organizes things by grouping identical bottles in a row and reserving one side of the bar for light liquors and the other side for darker drink offerings. “But there is no right or wrong,” said Kardashian. “But when everyone is in the structure and at least nicely lined up, it looks good.” It is not surprising that the businesswoman has a specific space for her bar tools and accessories next to a separate wine cellar right next to her bar.

While the bar in Kardashian’s video contained black shelves, it appears to have redesigned the room a bit since then. In several photos shared on her Instagram page in February 2020, Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons posed in front of their bar area, which has white shelves in the pictures.

