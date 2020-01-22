Celebrities who responded to Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's reunion

advertisement

Fans weren’t the only ones going wild Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitts Goodbye Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Celebrities across the social media were shocked and excited after photos of the famous exes who talked and hugged at the gala were spread across the Internet.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Aniston’s friends play the leading role and are best friends Courteney Cox liked a number of social media posts about the reunion, including a comment from a Twitter fan that said, “You undoubtedly still love each other.”

Fans know that the actors got divorced after seven years together in 2005, but have resumed their friendship after Pitt’s recent breakup Angelina Jolie, The 56-year-old Ad-Astra actor even attended his ex’s 50th birthday party and described her in an interview before the start of SAG as a “good friend”.

While both have denied romantic rumors, photos of Pitt holding Aniston’s hand and looking at her lovingly while she is behind the scenes of the awards show fans’ hopes of a romantic reunion.

“This is my” Don’t break our heart again, Brad “face.” Michelle Monaghan subtitled an Instagram selfie.

“Kelly Kapoor loses her pussy,” said the comedian Mindy Kaling Caption of a photo of Pitt and Aniston’s reunion, referring to The Office.

Various other stars, including Jamie Lynn Spears. Rumer Willis. Morgan Stewart. Jordin Spark. Stephanie shepherd and Brooklyn Decker responded to a post about seeing E! News ’Instagram.

“WE TELL THAT TO OUR GRANDSON. THIS IS IMPORTANT, ”said Spears [28].

“My tender heart can’t stand that,” joked 31-year-old Willis.

“I am emotionally unprepared to deal with it at this stage of my life,” wrote 30-year-old Stewart, possibly referring to her recent separation from her husband Brendan Fitzpatrick,

“Omg,” commented the 30-year-old Sparks along with a crying emoji.

“I’m not okay,” admitted the 30-year-old Shepherd.

“Is that a finger UNDER a lapel?!?” Decker, 32, asked.

“Oh”, modern family star Sarah Hyland wrote seemingly speechless.

“AHHHHHHH”, Bachelorette Star JoJo Fletcher commented.

Even Blink-182 interfered in the action and wrote: “Fell in love with the girl on the SAG show” and shot the lyrics of their 2001 song “The Rock Show”.

At the ceremony, 50-year-old Aniston won the award for outstanding women in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show, while Pitt received the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood ,

Pitt went backstage to see Aniston deliver her acceptance speech on a nearby television. He became emotional when he silently cheered on her. If E! News shared the clip on Twitter, celebrities and fans could not contain their joy.

“Oh em geeeee” Hilary Duff commented.

“I can [sic] DEAL !!!!!! ANN CAN’T, ”says WWE summer Rae wrote.

The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley and others articulated their disbelief in emojis.

