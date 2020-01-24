Celebrities who love a winter wonderland

advertisement

Stars on the slopes! Celebrities come into the winter by going to the mountains and channeling their inner snow hare.

Some of your favorite celebrities have traveled north for the winter to hit the slopes, try snowboarding, or curl up in a mountain hut by the fire. No matter if you are alone in the snow-covered fun or take your families with you, all the stars are present in cold weather.

The Vampire Diaries alum Candice Accola gathered her husband, Joe King, her daughter Florence and daughters of King, Ava and Elise, on a trip to Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Colorado to celebrate a white Christmas 2019. Your vacation was full of snow, sleigh rides and skiing.

advertisement

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross took her family to Aspen, Colorado for the December 2019 holidays and met with Ross’ extended family, including his sister Black-ish Star Tracee Ellis Ross, They even coordinated their pajamas between the snow activities.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos had a parent’s afternoon before their Christmas celebrations in December 2019, which was about skiing together.

comedian Chelsea Handler During the 2019 holiday season in Whistler, Canada, she had a difficult time as an aunt with all her nieces, nephews and siblings. “I spent the time of my life on this mountain thanks to the wise guidance of my two ski guides,” Handler wrote a series of photos while skiing on December 27th.

Other mountain hares that tear up the mountains around the world are actresses Jennie Garth and Kaitlyn Dever,

Scroll through the gallery below to see which stars and their families are using the winter months and snowy weather.

advertisement