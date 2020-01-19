Celebrities who attended the same award ceremonies: photos

advertisement

So awkward or super supportive? Stars often attend the same awards ceremonies as their famous exes. It is a professional hazard. Whether the run-ins run well or not is a matter for the former couple.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad PittFor example, the Golden Globe Awards 2020 knew that both would be in the audience. The morning show star was nominated for an actor in a television series – Drama – for Best Actor, while the star from Once Upon a Time was featured in Hollywood in a Supporting Role in a Movie for Best Actor.

Long before January 2020, the earlier flames created the precedent that there would be no bad blood on the red carpet. “Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally team up,” a source told us in December 2019. “There is no chance that potential contact between Jen and Brad will be tense or uncomfortable.”

advertisement

As such, Aniston and Pitt were more than cordial, and the friends cheered their ex-husband when he won his category. According to one viewer, she “got up and clapped for Brad’s victory” and “sat in front of some of the other people sitting near her.” The actress even laughed when the Fight Club actor joked, “I wanted to bring my mother with me. But.” I couldn’t because some woman I’m standing next to says I’m dating. “

Other celebrities do without their previous partners at award ceremonies. Even though they’re members of the same genre of music, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert rarely take part in the same events. Your behavior at the Country Music Association Awards 2019 could indicate the reason for this.

“With the exception of Miranda Lambert and her husband, everyone stood up for Blake at the end of his performance [Brendan McLoughlin] “, An eyewitness announced in November 2019.” Both left their seats during the advertising break. ‘

In the meantime, the voice coach has brought the girlfriend along Gwen Stefani when his date was more warm. The viewer told us the duo “nodded their heads” while Lambert appeared earlier on the show.

Scroll to see the good and bad run-ins at awards ceremonies again!

advertisement