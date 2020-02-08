Every now and then an apparently random trend becomes popular with celebrities and soon it will be seen everywhere on the red carpet. The latest fad is a dress with a voluminous sash. The hip-hugging gowns look dramatic and are fun with the proportions.

Some stars choose a solid color, like Yara ShahidiNeon Yellow $ 2,990 Carolina Herrera, strapless style; or a printed mini, like Keke PalmerThe silk Cong Tri number worth $ 7,800.

“The side sash is a great way to convey a playful atmosphere. It gives a look a certain personality,” explains Layne Cross, stylist for stitch fixation. “Celebrities rarely shy away from presenting their assets, and this trend is no exception – it really underlines long legs and adorable chamois.”

Scroll through to see how Ciara. Scarlett Johansson. Camila cabello and more wear this hip new draped design below.

