Celebrations Day of the Republic: PM Modi breaks security protocol

This Republican Prime Minister Narendra Modi again broke the general security protocol while walking around to greet the crowd, gathered to witness the celebration of the 71st Republican day in India on Rajpath on Sunday.

After the Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the main guest, left the location, but Mr. Modi walked through the streets to the India Gate and waved his hand at the crowd. When they saw their prime minister close to their stay, the spectators resorted to “Modi, Modi”. Spectators watched his photos click with their cell phones, while security personnel deployed in the enclosure struggled to conquer the overwhelmed crowd.

With a saffron “safa”, Mr. Modi waved to the crowd as he walked the Rajpath while his security staff tried to keep up with him and followed his motorcade.

The entire Lutyens Delhi was turned into a fortress. There was multi-layered security in and around the Rajpath. And all roads that led to Rajpath remained blocked until noon.

