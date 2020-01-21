Celebration of life for local students who were killed on a plane shot down in Iran

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Friends and family celebrated a festival of life on Tuesday to remember a young student from San Diego killed on board the Ukrainian jet that was accidentally shot down by Iran earlier this month.

Sara Saadat, 23, was a student at Alliant International University. She died along with 175 others on board the plane, which took off from a US base in Iraq shortly after Iran launched a rocket charge.

Saadat went on holiday to Iran with her mother and sister. All three were on the plane and all died.

Saadat’s anger, Armin Collosi, took part in the celebration of life at the university on Tuesday. He then spoke to FOX 5 and shared his confusion and anger.

“I was trying to understand what led to that moment,” said Collosi. “I was frustrated because people asked for justice. There is no justice. How do you get these people to justice on this plane?”

Collosi spoke about the effects his sisters could have had on the world and what he would miss most about Sara.

“My sisters had so much potential in life. They wanted to influence the community. They felt it was important to give something back,” he said.

Collosi said his family was planning a scholarship to honor the memory of his two sisters.

