Suzy Pope

February 12, 2020

After centuries of creativity and tenacity, this Hebridean distillery supports exciting artistic endeavors across Scotland

It must be difficult to see this iconic view of Tobermory Bay every day, the rainbow of townhouses in front of a dramatic Scottish hill, and not to feel the imagination. It’s no surprise that Tobermory Distillery is a proud master of creativity in the Isle of Mull and beyond in this breathtaking landscape.

The founder, John Sinclair, had a vision as early as 1798. The local seaweed merchant pioneered one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland when Tobermory Whiskey was born. However, it was not always smooth sailing. A jagged history of financial crashes and U.S. bans in the 1920s led to challenges, closings, and financial struggles. After the economic crash in the 1970s, the distillery was sold and divided into apartments. But in 1993 the tenacity won the day and the building was bought by Burns Stewart Distillers and returned to its natural state and distilled whiskey.

Cut to the present day, the barrels and stills are back in operation after being interrupted in 2019 due to urgently needed renovation and modernization work. Although the world has changed since John Sinclair uncorked his first whiskey in the 18th century, Tobermory’s spirit remains the same. “Creative expression is at the heart of what we do at Tobermory,” said Stephen Woodcock, Distillery Manager. Whether it’s creating the perfect amount of whiskey or finding innovative ways to combine distillation and art, Tobermory is known for taking on creative challenges.

One of their first fruit-bearing companies is the distillery’s very first craft gin, inspired directly by the lush natural splendor of the Isle of Mull. The gin made on the island offers a heady, handpicked bouquet of botanicals, including juniper, tea, heather, elderflower and sweet orange peel. The ingredients along with a dash of whiskey from the Tobermory stills are immersed in the base brandy for at least 24 hours, which gives Tobermory’s latest range of spirits a dash of 220 years of experience. The result is a gin that balances the taste of fresh juniper with an unmistakably sweet and creamy malt touch, as well as persistent notes of citrus, coriander and spices.

But now the company’s artistic trail is pouring from the shores of Mull to the mainland, and not just in the form of bottled spirits. In November 2019 Tobermory was a proud sponsor of the Edinburgh Art Fair and held the UK’s first “Fine Art Crawl” in Edinburgh. For a weekend, they transformed cozy pubs and chic bars in the heart of Edinburgh into pop-up galleries as part of the Tobermory Studios event. Local artists such as Julia Allan, Allison Young, Karen Cairns, Ann Cowan, Graham Burrows and Clive Ramage were given a place of honor and told the art lovers the stories about what inspired them and their process.

Art and whiskey are a natural combination, and the Tobermory Studios event is just the latest example of the distillery’s continuing passion to promote local artistic talent here in Scotland. As a result, we can look forward to further artistic endeavors in the near future, including an artists-in-residence program in their cottage on Mull to be launched later this year and other events scheduled to take place in 2020.

“The passion for art in nature is reflected in the spirits we make in the distillery,” says Woodcock. While the Isle of Mull landscape arouses artistic visions, Tobermory Distillery continues to use its surroundings to inspire creativity of all kinds. bottled, poured and painted.

Visit tobermorydistillery.com for more information