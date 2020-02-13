“Love will find a way that wolves are afraid to prey.” – Lord Byron

“All you need is love. But now and then a little chocolate doesn’t hurt.” – Charles M. Schulz

You don’t need a fancy, expensive dinner to impress your Valentine’s Day. You just have to worry about what he or she likes to eat. And if one of these foods is pizza, you’re in luck. Some restaurants and pizza chains make heart-shaped pizzas, which fully increases the romantic factor of fast food staples. You will be pleased to know that Papa Murphy’s-Ukiah sells heart-shaped pizza. Remember to order in time.

Ukiahi music fundraisers

The Ukiahi Honor Band hopes to participate in a music festival in the Bay Area and to perform with the Humboldt State in May. She has to collect donations to carry out these great activities.

The first is a “Valentine’s Day swing dance” on Valentine’s Day, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge (1200 Hastings Road, Ukiah). Entry through donation! It’s going to be super fun. From 8:30 a.m. after Valentine’s Day dinner, people can join the young musicians to burn some calories.

“Laugh for the Arts” is February 29th at the Ukiah High School / Rowland Nielson Performing Arts Center cafetorium. The doors open at 6 p.m., the comedy starts at 7 a.m. When you arrive at 6pm, Slam Dunk sells pizza and the choir and jazz band perform. The comedians start at 7 p.m., starting with Gina Stahl-Haven, who recently won the SF Comedy competition, and headlined by Eric Blake, who has worked on Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, and BET. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ukiah-high-school-present-the-first-ever-laughter-for-the-arts-tickets-87398999761?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

A big praise

From retired Ukiahi teacher / trainer Gary Cavender: “For the past six years, Willits football has had a culture of total defeat. This year Willits had a good group of seniors and a “new sheriff in town”, head coach Brandon Norbury.

“Brandon has had strength training for kids since about the middle of last March. Brandon brought in two experienced coaches: offensive coordinator Bill Norbury and defensive coordinator Gary Cavender.

“Things came together and Willits put together an outstanding season. We prayed together, sweated together, laughed together and worked very hard together!

“Great season, great memories. It was the first home game in 15 years against a much bigger school and we won. The team that won our section championship also won the California State Championship.

“In the field we try to create athletes who are conditioned, respected, powerful and wild forces … forces to be reckoned with. Outside the field, we train young men to be sensitive and friendly. Leave it in the field, gentlemen! “

Cavendar was appointed as a new pastor in the Calpella Community Church on August 19, 2018.

Sundaes on Sunday

American Legion Post 76, founded 100 years ago as a staunch advocate for veterans and their families (since 1920), invites the community to a convivial ice cream on Sunday March 1st, from 2pm to 5pm. at Ukiah Veterans Memorial Hall, 293 Seminary Ave., Ukiah. A short program will take place at 2:30 p.m. Lake County Sweet Adelines will serenade. The longest membership in the Legion Post is Jim Wilson with 38 years of membership, but the oldest member is James Hamilton (almost 90). For more information, contact Post Commander Ralph Paulin at (707) 489-1260 or [email protected] or John Johns at (707) 462-5084.

VetTix

Give something to those who gave. There is a great program where people can donate tickets to events for veterans (e.g. entertainment, baseball, soccer or other sporting events, etc.). So if you find that you cannot participate in something, you can hand in your ticket – which supports and recognizes veterans for their service – at the following address: https://www.vettix.org/ref/2350121

Busy hands for others

Caroline Crowley heads the Ministry of Stings from the Heart of First Presbyterian Church-Ukiah.

She explained: “We have been here for six years! It is a group of women who knit and crochet scarves for everyone who needs comfort or a hug from God. As we knit and crochet the scarves, we pray for the recipients (whom whatever that may be) In 2019 we distributed 45 items for births, weddings, healing, illness, loss and comfort.

“The ministry had a wonderful opportunity to go beyond the walls of the church. We teamed up with a group of women from Napa and Sonoma counties to make lap blankets and prayer shawls for our veterans. Every three months, Lillian Wohlfarth travels from Cloverdale to various locations in the county, picks up the blankets and scarves made for the veterans and delivers them to the San Francisco Veterans Hospital, the Ukiah and Santa Rosa clinics and the Yountville VA Home. She received a lot of thanks and gratitude for the scarves and blankets. We also made scarves for our local hospice organization.

“This service touches people’s hearts and consoles them beyond our understanding

“If you want to be part of this wonderful service, the two groups meet on Saturday or Wednesday.

“If you don’t know how to knit or crochet, we can teach you. And you don’t have to commit to coming every month. If you knit or crochet, you can make them conveniently from home and then to the Ministry donate. ”For more information, please contact Carolyn at (707) 462-8460 or [email protected]

Cheer-i-o!