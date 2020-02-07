Advertisement

Celebrate Black History Month by dining at these 41 black restaurants and bars in Houston

February marks the beginning of Black History Month. What could be nicer than eating at some of Houston’s black companies?

Chron.com collected 41 black restaurants and bars in Houston this month to explore. These restaurants are worth trying, from trendy new outposts to famous Houston landmarks.

We can thank Houston chef Don Bowie for the popular brunch spot Taste Bar + Kitchen, which opened on Bagby Street in March last year. Bowie’s interpretation of Mediterranean dishes consists of a large selection of sweet and savory chicken and waffle dishes, including crispy cajun, Jamaican jerk chicken, red velvet, lemonade and banana nut.

If you haven’t visited the turkey bone hut yet, miss this opportunity. Owners Lynn and Nakia Price opened the relaxed restaurant in 2016 and, thanks to their menu with solid turkey legs, topped with toppings such as Cajun Mac’n’Cake, Shrimp Alfredo and Hennessy Cognac Glaze, have created an iconic fan base. Chances are that you will have to arrive early and wait in a long line, but restaurant patrons promise that it’s worth it.

