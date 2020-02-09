By Una Wirkebau

Like all healthy organisms, communities change. People are retiring, companies are opening up, products are going out of fashion. When we focus on the positive changes, we come to Ribbon Cuttings and celebrate companies as they open or expand.

We had two parties in January. The first for The Office, located in Mill and Main. Although the bar has been open for several years, the restaurant has always been owned and operated separately. Now the entire production is under one roof and is fabulous. Open for both lunch and dinner. Creative menus set accents on the farm. Dozens of satisfied customers showed their support and were given light snacks prepared by the wonderful kitchen.

Sometimes we recognize places that have no physical space but are still commendable. The 31st did just that with a midday ribbon cut for the Great Redwood Trail. Ukiah is the starting point for a railroad that will eventually connect Eureka to San Francisco. Public-private partnerships that have existed for many years. Senator Mike McGuire made a passionate speech about what this path will do to boost our tourism industry. Adventist Health brought lots of tasty treats, and a proclamation was given to the city. cheering with hundreds of people from across the county.

This month we celebrate on February 7th with Casey, the owner of Sword and Board. His life dream is to own and manage what he loves most, games and the community that brings them together. It’s on the corner of South School Street and Church and is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday until late at night. But don’t worry, open 7 days to at least 7 p.m. to do all your last shopping.

We will honor the Grocery Outlet on March 13th. Kimberly and TJ moved to Ukiah with their family to buy this shopping location. Last year they spent a lot of time cleaning and reorganizing to make it shine. If you’ve done some shopping here, you’ll be amazed at how business has changed. I encourage everyone to be there at 5pm; do some shopping and greet our newest members of the community.

Undoubtedly, additional tape snippets will be added to the calendar. We have seen all the places like the bowling alley and habitat that move on due to age or new building owners, and although this is sad, it is inevitable. New companies will take over these locations and we will celebrate for them too. Many of you remember Ma Bell and dial phones that are on the wall of your kitchen. Today we have AT&T, Pacific Internet and Comcast with a phone in every pocket or purse. Businesses change, times change, and it’s fine. An entrepreneur’s time and effort to build and manage something of their own is a huge undertaking that should be celebrated. Some last only a few years, others last much longer, but it is YOU, the consumer, who makes everything worthwhile.

Una Wirkebau is Executive Director of the Greater Ukiah Business and Tourism Alliance