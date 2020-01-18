CDDs for Hurricane Irma 2017 are finally being reimbursed by FEMA

advertisement

Community Development Districts are finally reimbursed the cost of Hurricane Irma 2017 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The FEMA reimbursement relates to the clean-up work, which is funded by residents through maintenance evaluation fees. The cleanup included a massive waste collection that frustrated the residents because it was taking so long.

Plastic and paper bags were under the wreckage of Hurricane Irma, which was unloaded at the Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Community Development District 5 regulators have learned that a $ 85,000 refund is planned. A further $ 198,000 will be paid for CDD 5, according to Kenny Blocker, deputy district manager.

“This is very good news,” said CDD 5 supervisor Walter Martin.

CDD 6 receives a $ 89,000 FEMA refund, but continues to seek a $ 100,000 cleanup refund.

CDD 8 will soon collect $ 63,500 from FEMA. Another $ 42,000 is being tracked.

The wreckage that Hurricane Irma left behind in 2017 was in driveways for weeks.

CDD 9 also learned last week that it will be partially reimbursed by FEMA.

The pursuit of FEMA funds is a long and tedious process. District officials have found that in December 2018 it finally received the last money owed by FEMA for the 2007 Groundhog Day tornado that hit the villages.

The CDDs initially paid for the cleanup work with reserves.

